  1. Home
  2. World

Kim Jong-un disrespected China with new launch: Trump

  • IANS

    IANS | Washington

    April 29, 2017 | 10:54 AM
Kim Jong-un, North Korea, China, Donald Trump

(Photo: AFP)

US President Donald Trump said that with the new ballistic missile trial, the North Korean leader has disrespected China, the media reported.

"North Korea disrespected the wishes of China and its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today (Friday). Bad!," Efe news quoted Trump as saying in a tweet.

On Friday, Pyongyang carried out a fresh ballistic missile trial that allegedly exploded minutes after being launched, said South Korean and the US military sources.

Washington has asked China for help to negotiate with Pyongyang, without dismissing a military action.

Earlier this month, after North Korea carried out a missile launch, Beijing urged both parties to be careful. 

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Do you think Mumbai Indians will lead the IPL 2017 points table again?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.