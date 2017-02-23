Key Taliban commander killed in Afghanistan

A key Taliban commander, along with two other militants, was killed on Thursday in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, an army official said.

"On receiving a tip-off, security forces raided a Taliban hideout in Argo district, killing the commander Mullah Noorullah and two others," the official told Xinhua news agency.

Mullah Noorullah, according to the official, was a notorious insurgent and key commander of the group in Badakhshan province, who was behind the murder of two female police officers in the same district earlier this year.

His death could prove to be a major blow to the militants, the official added.