A key Taliban commander was killed in a drone strike attack on a militant hideout in Afghanistan's Ghazni province, a defence official confirmed on Monday.



"Acting upon an intelligence report, the drone attack was conducted in Nawa district on Sunday that killed the commander named Qari Salim," the official told Xinhua news agency.



Qari Salim, according to the official, was commanding several dozen militants, besides organising suicide attacks in the province.