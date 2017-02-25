Kabul hopes for partial reopening of border

Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal expressed hope that border points between Pakistan and Afghanistan will partially reopen on Saturday.



According to Zakhilwal, Afghan authorities are hopeful that the travel routes will completely reopen in coming three or four days, Khaama Press reported.



He said elder men, patients and children would travel on Saturday and those in Pakistan would be able to return to Afghanistan.



He urged the Afghan people to travel with full documents including visas once the travel routes are fully reopened.



Pakistan closed the Torkham and Chaman crossing point with Afghanistan due to security concerns hours after the February 15 terror attack at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan town of Sindh province in which 88 persons died.



Pakistan blamed the attack on militants operating from Afghanistan. Pakistani Taliban's Jamaat-ul-Ahrar faction claimed responsibility for the attacks.



The wave of terror continued in Pakistan despite the routes remained closed for nearly ten days.