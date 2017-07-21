Jordan urges Israel to stop violations in al-Aqsa

Palestine parliamentary committee at Jordan's Lower House on Thursday expressed its rejection of Israeli violations in al-Aqsa Mosque following a gun attack that resulted in the death of two Israeli policemen.



At a meeting with Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, the committee said the Jordanians reject any violation in the holy mosque, Xinhua reported.



The comittee also called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and pressure Israel to stop its violations in Jerusalem.



Safadi pointed out that Jordan was exerting efforts to restore stability and end the tension to prevent any escalation.



Jordan, which oversees the holy Islamic and Christian sites in East Jerusalem including al-Aqsa Mosque, will continue its efforts to ensure the mosque is open to all Palestinians, the minister noted.



Israel needs to respect the status quo in East Jerusalem and refrain from any attempts to alter the status quo in the city, Safadi added.



Last Friday, three Israeli Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces inside the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, after two Israeli officers were killed in an attack.



Israel reopened the compound on Sunday with the introduction of metal detectors and security checks installed at the entrances.



Protests have since broken out in the holy site, with dozens of Muslim worshippers refused to enter the Mosque and prayed outside, considering the security checks a "violation" of the third holiest place for Muslims.