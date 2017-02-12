Jamaica assures India of special care to safeguard Indians

Jamaica has assured India that special care would be taken to safeguard the lives of Indian nationals in the country after an Indian youth was shot dead in a case of suspected armed robbery in Kingston.

The assurance came a day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had sought information from Indian High Commission regarding a report that a youth from Mumbai's Vasai was shot dead and two other Indians were injured by four unidentified men in his Kingston home in a case of suspected armed robbery.

"We are grateful to Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness for his condolences on the tragic death of Indian national Rakesh Talreja. Prime Minister Andrew Holness has also promised that special care will be taken to safeguard the lives of Indian nationals in Jamaica.

"Kamina Johnson Foreign Minister of Jamaica has also conveyed her condolences. Jamaican Government is extending complete cooperation to our High Commission," Swaraj said in a series of tweets.

According to reports, armed robbers entered 25-year-old Talreja's home, which he shared with two other Indians, in Jamaica's capital Kingston on Thursday evening.

After snatching cash and cellphones from his roommates at gunpoint, they entered Talreja's bedroom and snatched his cellphone. They shot Talreja in the back three times. They also shot at his roommates before fleeing the house.