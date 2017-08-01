J.K. Rowling apologizes for falsely accusing Trump

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has apologized for a series of tweets that falsely accused US President Donald Trump of refusing to shake the hand of a boy in a wheelchair during an event last week.



On Monday, Rowling said she deleted her July 28 tweets after she was informed that they "not a full or accurate representation" of what happened at the July 24 event at the White House.

She also apologized on Twitter to the three-year-old Montgomery Weer and his family though she did not extend the same courtesy to Trump.



A spokesperson for Rowling did not say whether she would issue an apology to the President.



Rowling had tweeted a video which was edited in a way that suggested Trump ignored Weer's outstretched hand..



The bestselling author wrote it was "stunning" and "horrible" that Trump "cannot bring himself to shake the hand of a small boy who only wanted to touch the President".



The first in her series of seven tweets racked up more than 75,000 re-tweets by Monday.



The boy's mother, Marjorie, wrote on Facebook that Trump didn't snub her son.