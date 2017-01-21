Italy avalanche: No signs of life; 23 people missing

A total of 23 people are still missing at an Italian hotel buried by an avalanche, sources said on Saturday.

The statement from the Pescara prefecture was based on the list of registered guests and staff and reports from friends and relatives of others who were there when the avalanche struck on Wednesday.

There were no reports of any other signs of life but officials emphasised that was no reason to give up hope.

Earlier estimates had put the number missing at between 11 and 20.

Till date, five bodies have been recovered and there are 11 confirmed survivors of the disaster.

The disaster happened when a 6-feet wall of snow and rock tore through the four-storey hotel, burying everyone inside and pushing the building 30 feet down the mountainside on Wednesday.