Israel to maintain strong military ties with US

Israel will maintain strong military ties with the US, the country's Defense Minister said on Wednesday.

The statement was the first Israeli comment following US President Donald Trump's alleged intelligence leak reports, Xinhua news agency reported.

The relationship with the US "is unprecedented in its contribution to our strength. This is how it has been and how it will continue to be", Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

He said the US had been Israel's closest ally and this alliance "is deep, significant and unprecedented in volume".

The Washington Post reported on Monday that Trump leaked "highly classified information" regarding the Islamic State in Syria to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as well as Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak during a White House meeting last week.

According to reports, US officials said the alleged leak endangered the life of a spy planted within the IS by Israel.

Trump defended his right to share anti-terrorist information with Russia. However, he did not tell whether it was highly classified.

Trump is expected to arrive in Israel on May 22 for his first official visit to the country.



