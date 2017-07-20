  1. Home
Israel plans hospital in Golan Heights for Syrians

  • IANS

    IANS | Jerusalem

    July 20, 2017 | 09:07 AM

An Israeli army vehicle is seen driving along the road parallel to the border fence separating the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights and Syria (Photo: AFP)

Israel plans a new field hospital along the demarcation line with Syria in the Golan Heights to treat patients from the war-hit country.

The new field hospital would be located on the Syrian side of the fence but on the Israeli side of the demarcation line in the Golan Heights, which it occupied in 1967, Xinhua reported.

According to the Israeli military source, it had been involved in operations to deliver humanitarian aid across the line, including hundreds of tonnes of food and clothing, as well as fuel and equipment such as generators.

There have been more than 110 such missions since August 2016. The military has worked with aid groups on such missions, it added.

Israel has long treated war wounded from Syria as a gesture it hopes will soften attitudes toward the Jewish state on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights.

