Israel has no sovereignty over Al-Aqsa: Palestinian PM

The Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah on Tuesday said that Israel has no sovereignty over al-Aqsa Mosque.



Hamdallah called on the international community and Islamic countries to intervene to halt violations made by the government of the Israeli occupation against the revered place, Efe reported.



"The entire world should know that Israel, as the occupying power, does not have any lawful authority over Jerusalem and its Muslim and Christian holy places," the prime minister said.



The Palestinian authorities and the international community do not recognise Israeli sovereignty over East Jerusalem, occupied in 1967, and later annexed by Israel.



Hamdallah called for securing international protection for the Palestinians, referring to Israeli security measures taken around Jerusalem's Temple Mount since Friday's attack, when three Israeli Arabs killed two Israeli policemen.



The Temple Mount, which contains al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, was closed for 48 hours, but was reopened on Sunday after new security measures were taken, including the installation of metal detectors at the entrances to the holy compound.



The prime minister said he holds Israel responsible for increasing tensions over these decisions.



Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces continued on Tuesday in the vicinity of the Old City of Jerusalem and surrounding neighbourhoods.