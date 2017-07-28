Israel bans men under 50 from Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa

Palestinian men under the age of 50 will not be permitted into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for Friday prayers in Jerusalem as Israeli security plan to clamp down on the area following unrest on the previous night, a police spokesman said.



"Security measures in old city, Jerusalem today. Only men over the age of 50 permitted on the Temple Mount. Women of all ages permitted," Efe news agency cited police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld as saying.



Al-Aqsa Mosque is a holy site for both Muslims and Jews in Jerusalem's Old City and also a flashpoint for clashes between the Palestinian and Israeli communities during times of tension.



Palestinians were allowed to return to the site to pray on Thursday for the first time since a deadly attack on July 14 in which two Israeli policemen and their three Israeli-Arab assailants were killed.



The security clampdown that ensued, which included the installation of metal detectors, exacerbated tensions and led to clashes between irate Palestinian protestors and Israeli police.



Celebrations after the Israeli government ordered the removal of the increased security installations gave way to fresh unrest around the sacred complex.



"Heightened security around Temple Mount & old city to prevent disturbances. Extra police units in the area and will respond to any incidents," the police spokesman added.