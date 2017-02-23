  1. Home
Islamic State beheads two Iraqi officers

  • IANS

    IANS | Baghdad

    February 23, 2017 | 06:27 PM
Islamic State jihadists beheaded two Iraqi Army officers in the Shia-majority city of Karbala and posted video footage of the killings online, news site Ara News reported.

The officers, Abbas Yassin Hussein and Ali Al-Daraji, were publicly executed on Tuesday on charges of what IS called "the infidel and apostate government of Iraq", according to Ara News.

The Sunni extremist group also released a statement vowing to continue its fight against all US-backed forces throughout Iraq, Ara News said.

Hussein and Daraji were captured near Karbala in southern Iraq during clashes earlier this week, Ara News said.

