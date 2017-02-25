ISI chief visits Kabul amid heightened tensions

Pakistans spy chief has quietly visited Afghanistan as part of efforts by the two neighbours to reset their ties, a media report said on Wednesday.

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar flew into Kabul on Tuesday, Tolo news service reported.

The visit comes at a time when relations between Islamabad and Kabul are at their lowest.

The news of the ISI chief's likely visit to Kabul was first given by Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who led a parliamentary delegation to Afghanistan over the weekend.

There was no official confirmation from either side about the spy chief's visit or his engagements in Kabul.

Tolo news said the ISI chief was in Kabul to improve bilateral military and intelligence cooperation.