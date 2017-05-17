IS claims responsibility for TV station attack in Afghanistan

Militant group Islamic State on Wednesday claimed responsibility for an attack on the building of Afghanistan’s National Radio Television in the eastern city of Jalalabad that killed a security guard along with three attackers and wounded at least 17 people.

At least three attackers entered the Afghan state television compound and engaged in a gun battle with security forces.

Heavy gunfire could be heard from around the building of RTA, Afghanistan’s national broadcaster, located close to the provincial governor’s compound.

Two of the attackers blew themselves up at the start of the operation but a third engaged security forces in a heavy gunbattle before being killed.

Nine of the 17 wounded were discharged from a hospital after being treated, reports stated.

Islamic State has recently been hit hard by US air strikes and special forces operations.

Islamic State has established a stronghold in the province bordering Pakistan, where it fights both the Taliban and Afghan government forces.

