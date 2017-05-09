Iraqi jets pound IS targets, kill 100

Over 100 Islamic State militants were killed on Tuesday during 15 airstrikes by Iraqi jets against IS posts in Iraq's western Anbar province, the Iraqi military said.

According to intelligence reports, jet fighters carried out 11 airstrikes against IS militant hideouts in the IS-held town of Aana, killing 47 IS militants, Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC) said in a statement.

The warplanes also carried out four further airstrikes against the IS posts in the IS-held town of al-Qaim, killing 53 IS militants, according to the statement.

The airstrikes targeted the IS militants and destroyed general as well as car bomb-manufacturing sites, as well as suicide bombers' safe houses, elaborated the statement.

In late April, the JOC said that Iraqi F-16s and Sukhoi warplanes attacked IS hideouts within and nearby the town of al-Qaim, killing 46 IS militants.

Iraq's security forces' attacks which are backed by the anti-IS international coalition come as a major offensive is underway to drive out IS militants from their main stronghold in Mosul's western area in northern Iraq.