Iran vows to counteract fresh US sanctions

Iran's Foreign Ministry said it will counteract the fresh US sanctions imposed against some Iranian and non-Iranian entities under the pretext of being linked with Iran's missile program.



The fresh sanctions are "inconsistent with the US commitments and in contradiction with the spirit of the UN Resolution 2231," Xinhua news agency cited a Foreign Ministry statement.



"Developing missile capabilities of the country, which is solely designed for defensive purposes and carrying the conventional weapons, is the international right of the Iranians based on the UN charter," it said on Friday.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that any foreign intervention in this regard is a violation of the international law.



Iran's security is non-negotiable and "the Islamic republic will counteract any measure which targets the national interests of the Iranians," it said.



The US on Friday announced sanctions on multiple entities and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and providing support to a military force in Iran.



The move came days after Iran launched a ballistic missile test, which drew a stern warning from Washington.



The US Treasury Department said in a statement that the action reflects the US commitment to enforcing sanctions on Iran with respect to its ballistic missile program and "destabilizing" activities in the region, and is fully consistent with the US commitments under the nuclear deal with Iran.