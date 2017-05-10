Iran's Khamenei vows to enhance missile capability

Iran will increase its missile capability despite the enemies' propaganda against it, country's top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, according to his official website.



"The hype over Iran's missile capability is because of their (enemies) spite and anger about this element of power in Iran," Khamenei said to commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.



"We possess missiles which are very precise and can hit the targets with high precision from thousands of kilometers away," he said, adding that "We will preserve this capability with all in power and will increase it powerfully."



He said that Iran's military power serves as a tool for "deterring purposes" and relies on domestic potentials.



The US officials have said Iran's ballistic missile launches are in defiance of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.



Resolution 2231, adopted on July 20, 2015, calls upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology.



The Iranian officials unanimously called the missile tests "inalienable right" of the country to boost deterrent power.