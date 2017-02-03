  1. Home
Iran bans travel of US wrestlers

  • AP

    AP | Tehran

    February 3, 2017 | 06:08 PM
Iran's official news agency is reporting that US wrestlers have been banned from participating in the Freestyle World Cup competition in the western city of Kermanshah in response to President Donald Trump's executive order forbidding visas for Iranians.

The report quotes Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying a special committee reviewed the case and: "Eventually the visit by the US freestyle wrestling team was opposed." 

The competition is scheduled for Feb. 16-17.

This decision marks the first action by Iran in response to Trump's executive order banning visas for seven Muslim countries, including Iran. Earlier this week, Iran said it would take retaliatory decision in return. 

