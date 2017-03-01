Investigation will prove lack of links with Russia, says Donald Trump

The US President Donald Trump said that the comprehensive investigation, led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a newly appointed special counsel, will prove that there were no links between his election campaign and Russia.



"As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know - there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity," Efe quoted Trump as saying on Thursday.



"I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country," Trump added.



The Justice Department on Wednesday appointed Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the FBI's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, including its alleged ties to Trump"s presidential campaign.