Indonesia suspends military cooperation with Australia

  • IANS

    IANS | Jakarta

    January 4, 2017 | 01:10 PM
Indonesia has suspended all forms of military cooperation with Australia due to the disrespect shown to its Pancasila national credo, an official said on Wednesday.

Indonesia made the decision in mid-December 2016, Xinhua news agency quoted military spokesman Major General Wurjanto as saying.

"We temporarily terminate all forms of cooperation with Australian military due to technical matters," he said.

The disrespect shown toward Pancasila during a joint exercise between Indonesian special unit force (Kopassus) and Australia's Special Air Service in Western Perth "is one of the main causes of the termination", the general said.

