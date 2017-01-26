Indians across world celebrates 68th Republic Day

The Indian diaspora across the world celebrated the country's 68th Republic Day with zeal and fervour by hoisting the national flag and organising cultural events.



The Indian community in Sri Lanka gathered in large numbers to celebrate Republic Day. The main function was held at India House in Colombo where High Commissioner Taranjeet Singh Sandhu unfurled the Tricolour.



In Nepal, Indian Ambassador Ranjit Rae led the celebrations. He hoisted the national flag and read out the message of President Pranab Mukherjee. He also distributed cheques worth around four crore rupees to the widows and next of kin of deceased soldiers of the Indian armed forces.



The embassy also donated books to 60 educational institutions of Nepal. Reaffirming India's commitment towards the economic development of Nepal, the embassy gifted 20 ambulances and four buses to various hospitals, non-profitable charitable organisations and educational institutions.



In Bangladesh, Indian High Commissioner Harsh Vardhan Sringla opened the celebrations by unfurling the Tricolour at the new Chancery Complex in Baridhara. Hundreds of people of the Indian community participated with a great deal of patriotic fervour in the celebrations. A colourful programme showcasing India's diverse culture was put up by youngsters of the community.



In Ukraine's capital Kiev, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Indian Embassy in the presence of expats, which was followed by the singing of the national anthem. Indian envoy Manoj K. Bharti read out Mukherjee's speech on the occasion.



In Brunei, High Commissioner Nagma M. Mallick unfurled the Tricolour at the India Chancery premises. The ceremony was attended by about 100 members of the Indian community, that included businessman Mohinder Singh Bhullar, who was awarded the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman award in 2010 and Nazeer Ahamed Mohamed Zackiriah, who was conferred the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman award in Bengaluru in January, 2017.



The ceremony was followed by interaction with the Indian community.



Republic Day was also celebrated at the Indian Embassy in Jakarta, the Consulate General of India in Bali and at the Consulate General of India in Medan with gaiety and fervour. A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Indian Embassy attended by nearly 300 members of the community. About 80 schoolchildren from three Indian schools performed on patriotic songs. Indian cuisines were served to the vast gathering.



To mark the occasion, flag-hoisting ceremonies and several cultural programmes were also organised in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan and Malaysia.