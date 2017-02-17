India proposes creation of G20 working group on terrorism

Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar has proposed creation of G20 working group on terrorism and called for a people-centric approach by the grouping for Africa.

Akbar, who was on a three-day visit to Germany starting Feb 15 to attend G20 foreign ministers' informal meeting, discussed issues relating to rule-based international order.

A press release from the Indian Embassy in Berlin said that the ministerial meetings are being convened by the German G20 presidency for holding deliberations in various areas.

It said the themes of the meeting were 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, maintaining peace in a complex world and cooperation with Africa.

"They exchanged views on crisis prevention, addressing global imbalances and poverty, and help build peaceful, fair and sustainable world order. The need to reform institutions of global governance like the United Nations to reflect the contemporary realities was also discussed. (The) Minister proposed creation of a G20 Working Group on Terrorism," the release said.

Akbar said focus of countries should be on the 'African' rather than on Africa only.

He called for a people-centric approach for Africa by G20, and concentrating on education, skill development and gender empowerment as priorities.

On the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals, the minister said that the key question was the crisis of poverty.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made poverty elimination rather than poverty-alleviation as the principal goal of governance.

The minister also held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.