India gives NRs.619 mn aid to Nepal for embankment work

India on Wednesday provided assistance of about NRs.619.6 million (IRs.387.5 million) to Nepal's Ministry of Irrigation for construction of embankments on the Kamala, Bagmati and Lalbakaiya rivers.



These rivers have been creating perennial flood crisis on the Indian side of the border and India has been providing financial assistance since 2008 for the embankments along these rivers.



India's Ambassador to Nepal Ranjit Rae handed a cheque of the assistance amount to Minister for Irrigation Deepak Giri amidst a programme at his ministry here.



On the occasion, highlighting various dimensions of the Nepal-India relations, Minister Giri praised the Indian assistance for river control works in Nepal.



The Indian Ambassador pledged the continuation of the Indian support and assistance in Nepal's development endeavours and efforts to control natural disasters, including the water-induced ones, in the days ahead.



Construction of embankments is an important activity aimed at flood control and water resources management, which benefit several million people inhabiting the watershed of these rivers, said an Indian Embassy statement.



With the present assistance, the total grant assistance already disbursed for embankment construction along these rivers stands at over Rs.4.5 billion.



Indian Rs 100 is equivalent to Nepali NRs.160.