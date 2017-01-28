I don't know Putin, says Trump

US President Donald Trump has said he does not know his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but getting along with him would be good for both the countries.



"I don't know Putin, but if we can get along with Russia, that's a great thing. It's good for Russia, it's good for us," Trump told Fox News.



"We go out together and knock the hell out of ISIS, because that's the real sickness, you know the whole ISIS thing is the real sickness," he said.



"But if we get along with Russia and other -- not just we should get along with everybody if we can. Now, in some cases you won't be able to but we've got to try," Trump said in response to a question.



Trump is scheduled to talk over phone with Putin.