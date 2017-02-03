I am the son of 'discarded' migrants, says Pope

Pope Francis said on Wednesday he has always identified with migrants as he is the son and grandson of impoverished Italians who went to Argentina with nothing.

"I, myself, was born in a family of migrants," 80-year-old Francis said in a video address to the 'The Future You' conference taking place in Vancouver, Canada.

"My father, my grandparents, like many other Italians, left for Argentina and met the fate of those who are left with nothing. I could have very well ended up among today's 'discarded' people," Francis said.

"And that's why I always ask myself, deep in my heart: "Why them and not me?" said Francis, noting that he asks himself the same question when he meets the sick, prison inmates and the unemployed.

The address touched on the climate change, the migration crisis, despair about the future, and global inequality, urging greater social inclusion, humility by the world's powerful and solidarity to overcome what Francis called a 'culture of waste'.

"We can only build a future by standing together, including everyone," he said.

'The Future You' is the theme of this year's TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) conference.

TED is a media organisation that posts talks from its annual conference online for free. Since 2006 the lectures have been viewed cumulatively more than 4.6 billion times.