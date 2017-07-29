Human remains of Air India passengers found on Mont Blanc?

A hand and the upper part of a leg discovered on top of Mont Blanc in the French Alps may belong to passengers killed in an Air India plane crash over 50 years ago.

Found by Daniel Roche, who has spent many years combing the Bossons Glacier for remains of crashed airplanes, made the discovery on Thursday and said that he had never found any significant human remains before.

In 1950, an Air India flight crashed on the Mont Blanc, killing 48 people. Sixteen years later, in January 1966, another Air India plane, a Boeing 707 from Bombay to New York crashed near the mountains’ summit, killing all 117 on board.

Roche said the remains he had found could be of a female passenger from the 1966 Boeing 707 flight, as he also discovered one of the plane's four jet engines.

Roche contacted local emergency services in the Chamonix valley who took the remains down the mountain by helicopter and they were due to be examined by experts.

