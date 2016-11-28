Hillary to launch resistance against Trump

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will soon launch a political organisation aimed at funding "resistance" groups that will stand up to President Donald Trump, the media reported.

Clinton is currently working with former aides and donors to build the organisation -- Onward Together, an homage to her campaign slogan -- that will look to fund and invest in groups that have impressed her since her 2016 presidential election defeat, officials with knowledge of the plans told CNN on Thursday.

Clinton will act as the connector bringing donors to these groups and helping raise money for them, the officials said.

The former presidential candidate has been watching groups stand up to Trump from afar and is "particularly fired up", an official said, to fund these groups and broaden their reach.

According to the officials, the group will have a small staff, including the few aides that are still working with Clinton , but she is in the process of finding a board of directors.

Dennis Cheng, Clinton's campaign finance director and longtime fundraiser, and Judith McHale, Clinton's deputy at the State Department, are both currently working with Clinton on the project.

The former First Lady has also identified herself as part of the so-called resistance.

"I'm now back to being an activist citizen and part of the resistance," Clinton told CNN in an interview earlier this week.

The group's launch date is yet to be decided and has been a moving target, but the officials said it could come as soon as next week.



