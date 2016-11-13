Hillary Clinton officially launches 'resistance' outside group

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has officially launched a political organisation aimed at funding "resistance" groups that are standing up to President Donald Trump, a media report said.



Clinton on Monday tweeted that she was launching "Onward Together to encourage people to get involved, organise, and even run for office", reports CNN.



The group also included a website, which described the group's goal as looking to "advance progressive values and work to build a brighter future for generations to come."



Sources told CNN earlier this month that the former Presidential hopeful was working with former aides and donors to build an organisation that will look to fund and invest in groups that have impressed her since her 2016 election defeat.



In an email to supporters and donors, Clinton said on Monday that those groups include Swing Left, a grassroots network supporting Democratic House candidates in swing districts; Emerge America, a group urging Democratic women to run for office; Colour of Change, a criminal justice reform focused organisation; Indivisible, the effort that has spearheaded the protests at congressional town halls across the country; and Run for Something, a group formed by former Clinton campaigns staffers that looks to urge young people to run for local office.



"The challenges we face as a country are real," CNN quoted Clinton as saying in the email.



"But there's no telling what we can achieve if we approach the fights ahead with the passion and determination we feel today, and bring that energy into 2017, 2018, 2020, and beyond."



A Clinton aide said the group will "follow the guidelines", meaning they will not release their list of donors.



Amanda Litman, co-founder of Run for Something, said in a statement that they are "so honoured and proud to have Hillary Clinton's support".

