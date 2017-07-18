German school evacuated after gunmen seen in ground

Police in southwestern Germany launched a manhunt on Monday after a teenager entered a vocational school in the town of Esslingen reportedly armed with a gun and later fled without causing any injuries.



The suspect, who did not fire his gun, was only briefly in the Friedrich-Ebert School and later fled on a motorcycle, Reutlingen police (Polizei Reutlingen) said on Twitter.



After receiving calls from students, the police locked down and searched the school, finding nothing suspicious, Xinhua reported.



Police described the suspect as "male, aged 17-19, 170-180 cm tall, bearded, darker skin" on Twitter.



Other nearby schools and kindergartens were also locked down, but police eventually said there was no more threat at school and all the students were able to go home.



Local and federal police have blocked some of the streets in Esslingen and deployed helicopters to help hunt the suspect. Police said on Twitter the manhunt will continue.