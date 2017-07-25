German man swims to reach work rather than drive

A German man fed up with the stress of commuting on busy city roads now swims two km to work along the Isar river in Munich, Germany, the media reported.



Benjamin David packs his laptop, suit and shoes into a waterproof bag, straps it to his back and swims, reports the BBC.



Depending on the season, he wears swimming trunks or a long wetsuit as well as rubber sandals to protect his feet from glass or the occasional bicycle laying in the river.



His commute sometimes invites laughs from bystanders on the bridges above, but he says it is faster and more relaxing than sitting in traffic.