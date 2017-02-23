Four 'hardcore' terrorists hanged in Pakistan

Four "hardcore terrorists" sentenced by military courts were executed in Pakistan on Wednesday.

The Army's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the terrorists were involved in heinous offences including terrorism, killing of innocent civilians, attacking a mosque, destruction of educational institutions and attacking law enforcement agencies and armed forces, Dawn reported.

All four convicts were active members of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan. They were identified as Ahmed Ali, Asghar Khan, Haroon ur Rasheed and Gul Rehman.