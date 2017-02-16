Foreign Secretary to visit Sri Lanka for bilateral talks

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will visit Sri Lanka from February 18 to 20, during the course of which a wide range of bilateral issues will be discussed, a senior official said on Thursday.



"The visit will continue the tradition of close exchanges with Sri Lanka that has gained momentum in the last two years," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said in his weekly media briefing here.



"He will interact with the Sri Lankan leadership for discussions on possibilities of collaboration and cooperation in a number of sectors, including power, highways, airport, hydrocarbon sector, etc," he said.



"The visit would help in taking stock on various decisions taken during the meetings between the two leaderships."