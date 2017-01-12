Flights cancelled ahead of snowy conditions in UK

Flights were on Thursday cancelled amid warnings of blizzard conditions set to sweep across the UK.



London's Heathrow Airport said there were about 100 cancellations, the BBC reported.



The Met Office has issued yellow "be aware" weather warnings for snow for much of the UK up until Saturday.



Airports, including Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast International and Belfast City airports, were operating as normal with no reported weather-related disruption.



Frequent snow showers and strong winds were expected widely across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday.



A combination of high tides and strong winds are expected to result in a large tidal surge down the east coast of England, which the Environment Agency is monitoring.



The conditions are likely to cause localised flooding due to waves overtopping the flood defences and wind-blown spray.



Meteorologists are predicting rare "thundersnow" for parts of Wales, where snow falls instead of rain.