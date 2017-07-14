Five people die in Bangladesh landslide

At least five members of a family were killed and another was reported missing when a landslide hit their house in Bangladesh's Chittagong region on Friday, police said.

According to a senior police official, five bodies have been recovered after the rain-triggered landslide hit the remote hilly area of Sitakunda.

According to experts, unplanned urbanisation and illegal constructions, mainly on the outskirts, have increased the chances of landslide and other disasters in Chittagong hill tracts.

They said hundreds of families, particularly those who have migrated from other parts of the country due to natural disasters, have settled on such foothills.

According to the country's meteorological office, Chittagong recorded 378 mm rainfall in the last 12 hours.

At least 153 people were killed and hundreds injured in landslides that devastated a large number of houses in Chittagong on June 11 night.

