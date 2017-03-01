First 100 days of office most successful in US history: Trump

On the eve of completing his first 100 days in office, President Donald Trump has said this landmark timeline has been the most successful in the US' history.

In just fourteen weeks, Trump said his administration has brought profound change to Washington.

To mark the first 100 days in office, Trump is set to fly to Pennsylvania to address a massive rally to celebrate the landmark occasion.

“I truly believe that the first 100 days of my administration have been just about the most successful in our country's history,” Trump said in his weekly radio and web address to the nation yesterday.

Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on January 20 and completes hundred days in office today.

In his weekly address, Trump said that during this short span of time, his administration has been successful in bringing back jobs.

“Most importantly, we're bringing back jobs. You asked the people of Michigan; you asked the people of Ohio; you can ask the people of Pennsylvania. See what's happening. See the car companies come roaring back in. They don't want to leave. They want to stay here. They want a piece of the action,” the 70-year-old said.

Asserting that the US was “going up” and that too at a fast pace, he said American companies were doing better.

They just announced fantastic profits, all because of what has happened in this rather short period of time, Trump said

”And that's just the beginning. We're putting in a massive tax cut for the middle class and for business. It's going to have an enormous effect,” he said.

Listing out some of the accomplishments of his administration, Trump said the work of his government has been to fight for the American worker, defend the rule of law, and return the power to the American people.

“Since my inauguration, economic confidence has soared -- reaching higher than any time in 9 years. Optimism among manufacturers is at a record high. And small business confidence has seen its largest increase in nearly four decades,” he said.

“Perhaps the greatest change of all is the renewal of the American Spirit. As long as we have faith in each other, and trust in God, then the sun will always shine on our very Glorious Republic,” he said.

Trump said the most fundamental change his government has brought about was in the relationship between the people and their government.

“For too long, politicians cared more about special interests than they did about a very successful future for all Americans. They took our taxpayers' money, and sent their jobs and wealth to other countries,” he said.

“Not anymore. From the first day of my administration, I have governed by a simple idea: My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens. Together we are seeing that great achievements are possible when we put American people first,” he said.

That is why the US has withdrawn from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Trump said.

“That day was a turning point for our nation. It put the countries of this world on notice that the sellout of the American worker was over,” he said.