Firing in Balochistan ends after Pak-Afghan officials hold talks

The firing by Afghan military in Balochistan has ended after the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and Afghanistan held talks over hotline, during which Kabul "admitted its mistake" in identifying the boundary line in the area, media reported on Saturday.

The Pakistan DGMO asked his Afghan counterpart to direct his troops to defuse the situation, Dawn news reported.

"Afghan director general, military operations, acknowledged that border is in between villages and not at the ditch," Dawn quoted an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement as saying.

During the talk, Pakistan DGMO General Sahir Shamshad Mirza reminded Afghan DGMO that the border line ran through the villages, dividing them between the two countries, and Pakistani security forces and civilians were well within their own territory.

"Afghan DGMO agreed to take up the matter and issue necessary orders accordingly," the ISPR said adding: "The exchange of fire ended."

Afghanistan's envoy here Omar Zakhilwal said: "Cessation of fire and resolving (the matter) through talks had been agreed upon."

At least nine people were killed and dozens injured when Afghan border forces fired at a Pakistani census team in Balochistan on Friday.

