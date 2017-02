Foreign nationals will have to submit to fingerprinting when they enter China, the Ministry of Public Security said on Thursday.

During this year, exit-entry departments across the country will begin to collect the fingerprints of foreign nationals aged between 14 and 70, Xinhua news agency reported.

Those holding diplomatic passports or under reciprocal conditions will be exempted.

The new system will first be tested at Shenzhen Airport from Friday, said the ministry.