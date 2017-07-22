Fighting to provide a level playing field for Americans: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has said his administration is "really fighting" to provide a level playing field for American workers and industries as he sought to give a push to his "Made in America" agenda.

In doing so, Trump said, his administration is reclaiming the US' heritage as a manufacturing nation.

"We are now reclaiming our heritage as a manufacturing nation. We are fighting to provide a level playing field for American workers and industries. Other countries will cease taking advantage of us, believe me," Trump said in his weekly radio and web address to the nation.

"We are going to build works of beauty and wonder with American hands, American grit, and American iron, aluminium, and steel," Trump said reiterating his policy of buying American products and hiring Americans.

Trump exhorted the citizens to follow the rule -- "Buy American and hire American".

"No longer will we allow other countries to break the rules, steal our jobs, and drain our wealth. Instead, we will follow two simple but very crucial rules: We will buy American and we will hire American," Trump said.

Trump said his six-month-old administration has already created over a million new jobs and doing even better than anticipated.

"We are just getting started believe me, we are just getting started," he said.

"For every job that comes back to this country, and every factory that reopens, and every town that is revitalised, we aren't just restoring American wealth, we are restoring American pride," he said.

"We are restoring America's future - a future where millions will be lifted from welfare to work, where children will grow up in safe and vibrant communities, and where our nation will stand stronger than ever before," Trump said.

He, however, rued that for too long, the US government's policies have punished production in America while rewarding and encouraging the movement of production overseas. This, he said, is totally ridiculous.

"The result has been the loss of numerous industries, the decimation of entire communities, and years of sluggish growth and flat wages," he said.

Trump cited previous presidents who advocated for protecting domestic industry, saying the list "includes every president on Mount Rushmore."

