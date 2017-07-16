Facebook helps woman 'steal' her own cycle from thief

In a bizarre incident, a woman in London "stole" her stolen bicycle back from a thief who advertised it for sale on Facebook.



According to a report in the Telegraph on Saturday, cyclist Jenni Morton-Humphreys from Bristol had posted a picture of her stolen cycle on Facebook and appealed for help.



Incidentally, her fellow cyclist found the same cycle on display when she surfed through Facebook pages which sold such cycles.



The fellow cyclist and 30-year-old Morton-Humphreys then planned to buy the cycle from the vendor.



She requested the city police to accompany her on the mission and arrest the culprit, but this was declined. The denial did not hold her back and she approached the vendor to arrange a meeting.



"I pretended to be interested and asked silly questions about the cycle. I said the saddle was too high and asked if I could get on it to test it out," Morton-Humphreys was quoted as saying.



The woman then took a test ride and just pedalled away. To add to her joy, the cycle's minor repairs were fixed by the thief ahead of the sale.