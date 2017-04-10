At least eight civilians were killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul city on Wednesday that targeted a convoy of foreign troops, the Interior Ministry said.



At least 25 persons injured in the attack at Abdul Haq square in Macroyan were rushed to Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital, Tolo News quoted the ministry as saying.



One of the patrol vehicles of the foreign troops was damaged in the incident.



Eyewitnesses said an old man, who had been sitting next to the road, carried the bombing.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.



The incident comes days after the Taliban announced its spring offensive and vowed to carry out more attacks on government and security personnel and institutions.