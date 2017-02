An Afghan district governor was killed in an explosion in Farah province, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"Abdul Khaliq Noorzai, governor of Khak-e-Safed district was killed following an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion late Monday," the official told Xinhua news agency.

The attack occurred near Noorzai's house as he was leaving for a mosque to attend night prayers.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility, the official added.