  1. Home
  2. World

Explosion at French nuclear plant

  • IANS

    IANS | Paris

    February 9, 2017 | 05:17 PM
Flamanville nuclear plant, Nuclear plant explosion, French Nuclear plant

Representational Image (PHOTO: Getty Images)

An explosion at Flamanville nuclear plant in northern France on Thursday left several people injured, the media reported.

The blast occurred in the engine room of France's flagship nuclear plant, on the Normandy coast, at 10 a.m., according to initial reports by Ouest-France newspaper.

Three people were left injured, according to initial reports.

An emergency intervention plan, designed to protect local residents in case of a leak, was triggered though authorities said there was no risk of any contamination.

Firefighters said an explosion and a fire were reported in the heart of the plant, outside the nuclear zone.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Is the Congress right in demanding PM Modi’s apology for his raincoat jibe at former PM Manmohan Singh?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.