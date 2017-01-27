Explosion at French nuclear plant

An explosion at Flamanville nuclear plant in northern France on Thursday left several people injured, the media reported.



The blast occurred in the engine room of France's flagship nuclear plant, on the Normandy coast, at 10 a.m., according to initial reports by Ouest-France newspaper.



Three people were left injured, according to initial reports.



An emergency intervention plan, designed to protect local residents in case of a leak, was triggered though authorities said there was no risk of any contamination.



Firefighters said an explosion and a fire were reported in the heart of the plant, outside the nuclear zone.