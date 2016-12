EU stands by 2-state solution for Palestinian-Israel peace

The European Union has joined the outgoing US administration in defending the two-state solution as the best way to achieve lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.



A spokeswoman for the 28-nation bloc reiterated the EU's support for the two-state solution on Thursday, the day after US Secretary of State John Kerry tore into Israel for settlement-building.



EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic says Kerry's remarks "all send one key message: The international community does not give up on peace in the Middle East."



Kocijancic added: "The only way to end the conflict is through a two-state solution negotiated between the parties."



In a farewell speech, Kerry defended President Barack Obama's move last week to allow the UN Security Council to declare Israeli settlements illegal, a move that caused an extraordinary diplomatic spat.