Emmanuel Macron sworn in as French President

Independent-centrist and former investment banker Emmanuel Macron was sworn in on Sunday as the 25th French President and the youngest in the nation's history.



Laurent Fabius, President of the Constitutional Council, presided the ceremony at the Elysee Palace here, the BBC reported.



"In order to be the man of one's country, one must be the man of your time... By the sovereign choice of the people, you are now, above all ... the man of our country ... President of the Republic," Fabius said while proclaiming Macron, 39, as the President.



Macron's wife Brigitte Trogneux, wearing a powder blue skirt suit, an outfit similar to what US First Lady Melania Trump wore during her husband President Donald Trump's swearing-in in January, entered the Palace ahead of Macron.



The former Economy Minister, who worsted far-Right National Front leader Marine Le Pen in the presidential run-off, opened his term with talk of a new renaissance.



"The world needs what the French have always taught. For decades France has doubted herself."



But the world and Europe need France more than ever now, he said.



"My mandate will give the French back the confidence to believe in themselves."