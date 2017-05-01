Eight militants die in US strike in Afghanistan

At least eight Islamic State militants were killed when a US drone fired a missile at a running vehicle in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, officials said on Monday.



"The air strike took place on Sunday and one vehicle was destroyed," Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying.



The mountainous province with Jalalabad city as its capital has been the scene of clashes between security forces and the IS since the emergence of the group there in early 2015.



US forces in Afghanistan on April 13 struck an IS cave complex in Achin district using the largest non-nuclear bomb, killing nearly 100 IS fighters and destroying a militant hideout.

