Dutch govt rejects Trump's 'Muslim ban'

The Dutch government has said that it rejected the executive order by US President Donald Trump banning entry of citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries and asked the United States for clarification.



A joint statement on the Dutch foreign ministry website on Sunday by Foreign Minister Bert Koenders and his German counterpart, Sigmar Gabriel, was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying that the two countries' embassies in Washington "are urgently examining the consequences of the US executive order for our citizens and residents with a double nationality."



"We are determined to protect the rights of our citizens and residents, and will discuss swiftly within the European Union (EU) about the necessary steps," the statement said.



The executive order by Trump bans citizens of Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Libya from entering the US in the coming three months, and also suspends refugees' entry for four months, in a bid to "protect Americans from terrorist attacks."



While emphasising the resolve by the two countries to counter the dangers of terrorism effectively, the two foreign ministers highlighted that the war against terror "can only be won with a clear compass that rests on a solid foundation of values."



"In Europe, it is not our policy to stigmatise people on the basis of their background or their religion. We absolutely do not believe travel bans against millions of people because of their nationality, background or religion is the right means in the struggle against terrorism," they stated.



The Dutch foreign minister also issued a joint statement with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte over the issue earlier on Monday.



"The Netherlands believes that refugees who flee war and violence deserve a safe haven, no matter what their background or religion is," they said.



"We are alert to the possibility that potential terrorists abuse asylum procedures. Against this background, we are disappointed about the US travel ban for residents of seven Muslim countries. We reject this travel ban," they added.



The declaration was in response to calls by opposition parties to reject the controversial ban.



"I want Rutte to speak out against this measure and that he will urge other EU countries to make a clear statement," said GroenLinks (GreenLeft) frontman Jesse Klaver.



The Socialist Party's (SP) Emile Roemer, PvdA's (Labor) Lodewijk Asscher and D66's (Democrats) Alexander Pechtold also showed their dissatisfaction with the same words.



As expected, Geert Wilders, leader of the right wing populist Party of Freedom (PVV), was happy with the ban.



"No more immigration from any Islamic country is exactly what we need also in the Netherlands," Wilders said, adding "Islam and freedom are incompatible."



Around 70 people demonstrated in front of the entrance of Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on Sunday night to protest against Trump's ban. After the protesters tried to enter the airport, the police held the group and one person was arrested. They carried banners with words such as "Trump psychopath" and "Stop Trump and Wilders."