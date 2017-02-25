At least 40 people were injured on Tuesday in two successive explosions at a shopping mall in southern Thailand's Pattani province, officials said.



The first bomb went off inside the Big C mall at 2.08 p.m. (local time), followed shortly by a second and more powerful one in the parking area, a Pattani provincial police official told EFE in a phone interview.



Photos inside the shopping mall, where the first explosion went off, showed lesser damage compared to the ones taken in the parking lot where a number of vehicles were destroyed by the second blast.



The second bomb was inside a bag placed in a pickup truck parked outside the building, police officials said.



No armed group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.