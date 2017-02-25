  1. Home
  2. World

Twin bombings in Thailand injure 58

  • IANS

    IANS | Bangkok

    May 9, 2017 | 07:23 PM
Bombing

(PHOTO: Getty Images)

At least 40 people were injured on Tuesday in two successive explosions at a shopping mall in southern Thailand's Pattani province, officials said.

The first bomb went off inside the Big C mall at 2.08 p.m. (local time), followed shortly by a second and more powerful one in the parking area, a Pattani provincial police official told EFE in a phone interview.

Photos inside the shopping mall, where the first explosion went off, showed lesser damage compared to the ones taken in the parking lot where a number of vehicles were destroyed by the second blast.

The second bomb was inside a bag placed in a pickup truck parked outside the building, police officials said.

No armed group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab to qualify for the IPL playoffs?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.