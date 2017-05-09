Donald Trump willing to 'make peace' with Pyongyang

US President Donald Trump is looking forward to working closely with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in and is willing to make peace with North Korea through engagement if the conditions are right, according to a top Seoul envoy.

Trump made the remarks on Wednesday during a 15-minute meeting with special envoy Hong Seok-hyun in Washington, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.

"(President Trump) talked about sanctions on North Korea and cooperative relations with China. And he said he looks forward to cooperating closely with President Moon in resolving the North Korean nuclear issue so as to produce an outcome," Hong said.

"Though we're now at the stage of pressure and sanctions, he said he has a willingness to make peace through the so-called engagement if certain conditions are right. He said, however, that what he's willing to do is not talk for talk's sake but for talks that produce an outcome," the envoy said.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner.

Hong said he handed Moon's letter to Trump and expressed thanks for supporting South Korea's security and inviting the South Korean leader to visit Washington next month.

The two countries agreed earlier this week to hold a summit between Moon and Trump in Washington in late June.

It was the first time Trump has met with a South Korean official since taking office.

The meeting came after North Korea successfully test-fired a new intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sunday.

