Donald Trump says he looks forward to working with Macron

The US President Donald Trump has congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his victory in the French presidential elections and said he looks forward to working with him.



Macron, 39, defeating Marine Le Pen on Sunday, created history by becoming the youngest president in the 59-year history of the French Fifth Republic.



"Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him!" Trump yesterday said in a tweet to his 28.8 million followers.



The White House later issued a statement congratulating Macron.



"We congratulate President-elect Macron and the people of France on their successful presidential election," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.



"We look forward to working with the new President and continuing our close cooperation with the French government," Spicer said in a statement.



US lawmakers joined the White House in congratulating Macron.



"The French people have chosen hope over fear, chosen to look forward rather than backward. They have rejected the kind of divisive campaigning, assisted by fake news and Russian hacks, that propelled Donald Trump into office in our count," said House Democratic Whip Steny H Hoyer.



"They have struck a blow for inclusive, tolerant democracy against the tide of extremism and xenophobia. I look forward to supporting President-elect Macron's efforts to preserve the European Union and to strengthen the liberal international order that has brought security to the United States, France, our NATO partners, and our other allies since the end of the Second World War," Hoyer said.



Senator Ben Cardin, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee applauded the French people's rejection of isolationism and embrace of a Europe -- whole, free, and at peace.



"France has made a clear choice in support of the democratic principles and values that have served as the bedrock for European security over the past seven decades," he said.



The results, he said, sent the "strongest possible" message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that his worldview has once again been rejected by European voters who embrace democratic values, human rights, and institutions such as the European Union.



"In spite of allegations of Russian interference similar to that seen in our country last year, democratic institutions across France proved resilient," Cardin said.